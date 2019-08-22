Russ Rant: Trump Believes He Is ‘The Chosen One’

Trump got on TV and was sweating like a pig. He demonstrated “how narcissistic” he is, and honestly Russ believes that “he’s mentally ill.” he believes Trump doesn’t know when he’s being racist or hateful, all he knows is that he wants everything to be about him. Yesterday the guy was on Live TV and looked up to the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.” Russ calls that scary. If you see the press conference he says “you have to be scared” he also tweeted that he’s the second coming. He literally believes that he is the chosen one.