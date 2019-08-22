Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveils Their Aaliyah Wax Figure [PHOTO]

This weekend makes 18 years since Aaliyah died in the tragic plane crash that would leave us mourning for years to come. Just before the anniversary of Baby Girl’s death on August 25, and with the help of her brother Rashad Haughton, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas has unveiled their wax figure in honor of the late icon.

“According to Adam Morey, Studios Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, discussions around the making of an Aaliyah figure began over a year and a half ago,” Vibe reports, adding “Morey has played a role in establishing the set designs to accompany several of the other celebrity figures at Madame Tussaud’s Las Vegas, but wanted to make sure this one was more about inspiration than flair.”

“‘This set, rather than being a recreation of any one particular Aaliyah moment, was instead designed with a message to her fans in mind,’ he told the site. ‘It’s a message that hopefully reflects her everlasting legacy.’”

Like Morey points out, Aaliyah’s style continues to be an influence generation after generation.

“It was clear right away it would be the ‘Try Again’ look for our Aaliyah figure,” he told Vibe via email statement. “The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices. Mining popular culture as only Madame Tussauds can, our desire to honor Aaliyah and the look in this way was only confirmed as we see today’s Hollywood stars like KeKe Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, also paying homage by recreating their own favorite moments of the Princess of R&B.”

Looks like the general public loves the #AaliyahWaxFigure ❤️❤️❤️ We, the fans, will always find some imperfections, but that's only because #Aaliyah was such a perfection in a real life. #OftenImitated #NeverDuplicated Kudos to @rad_6 for such a beautiful moment 😭🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/LSI2Etvndw — Iza M. (@AzzIzz88) August 22, 2019

Aaliyah’s brother was involved throughout the process, making sure to get his sister’s likeness just right.

From Vibe:

“I was involved in the process from the inception of the project,” Haughton says via email statement. “The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.” Morey and the sculptors, painters and stylists in the museum’s Acton Studios in London, worked to make sure that all of the Haughton family’s requests for Aaliyah’s likeness were honored, right on down to her tattoos.

“One thing we made sure to include was all of my sister’s tattoos,” Haughton says. “They are all quite hidden because my sister chose strategic places for them due to her on-camera film work. We know how devout and knowledgeable her fans are and the great artists at Madame Tussauds have no limitations to their abilities when it comes to detail.”

Aaliyah's brother Rashad unveiled his sister's wax figure at #MadameTussaudsLasVegas . The figure is from the "Try Again" era. This makes me miss her all over again but they did a great job.❤#Aaliyah #AaliyahHaughton #BabyGirl #OneInAMillion pic.twitter.com/ffJW7elNjB — MMS Online (@MMS_Online_) August 22, 2019

Tell us, did they get it right?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveils Their Aaliyah Wax Figure [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: