Uncle Luke Calls Out Black NFL Players Amid Jay-Z Controversy

JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL has rocked the world of hip-hop and continues to fuel arguments across social media.

Uncle Luke is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversial deal. The former 2 Live Crew leader took to Instagram to show his support for Jigga of amid the wave of criticism.

“NFL players can talk to me about social justice when they hire a Black agent [or] financial adviser,” Luke wrote in a post. “A lot of good ones out there.”

In his caption, he noted that social injustice happens to anyone deprived of an opportunity due to their skin color.

“Well God d***it [it’s] a lot of NFL black players that deprive a lot of good black agents of opportunity so don’t take a knee when you’re doing that,” Luke continued. “Keep it 100 if you [gonna] keep it 100.”

As we previously reported, JAY Z and his Roc Nation agency have signed a lucrative deal with the NFL that covers entertainment and social justice matters.

Essentially, Hova will advise the NFL on music selections for some of the league’s events and work with the league on its Inspire Change initiative.

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Jay said in a statement.

“Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

This may be a good deal for Jay and the NFL, but some folks, like Colin Kaepernick and his NFL player buddy Eric Reid as well as activist Shaun King, are not thrilled.

In a follow-up post, Uncle Luke encouraged Jay’s critics to give the rapper a chance because “the JZ I know ain’t no sell out,” he wrote.

“Give the man a d**n opportunity to implement his plan,” he added.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE