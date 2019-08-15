The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M In Back Taxes

Mary J. Blige has landed in more hot water with the IRS for allegedly failing to pay taxes on the money she earned back in 2016 and 2017.

According to documents obtained by Bossip, the IRS reportedly filed a tax lien against the R&B singer back in July, claiming she owed the federal government $1,198,161 in back taxes. Bossip reports Blige had not responded to the filing as of Monday. Blige was also accused of not paying her bills for 2009, 2010, and 2011 to the tune of $3,426,255.43.

As reported by Complex, she was also sued for defaulting on a couple of bank loans in 2012 and 2013: one was for $2.2 million from Signature Bank, and the other was for $500,000 from Bank of America, respectively.

This news is the latest in a series of financial and legal issues that the singer has experienced since divorcing her former manager, Kendu Isaacs, in 2018. Apex Bank sued them and foreclosed two homes after they failed to make payments on it. They were ultimately cleared in the foreclosure case but loss a legal battle with Golden Venus LLC, who won a $60,000 lawsuit against Blige and Isaacs for breach of contract and damages on a Beverly Hills mansion.

Blige reflected on her financial problems during a Vulture interview in February 2018, noting that she never wanted to handle her finances as she left all that up to her ex.

“I’m just being straight-up honest. I never wanted to do all this stuff, but after what I’ve been through and all the mess that I’m in … You have to pay those taxes,” she said. “It’s good to see what you have and what you don’t have — and why are we paying this person $5,000 a week?”

In addition to her tax drama, Blige is also paying $30,000 a month in spousal support to Isaacs.

“I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money,” she told Variety. “When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.”

