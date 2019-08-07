Wendy Williams Slams Report That She’s Reuniting With Estranged Ex

It had been reported that Wendy Williams allegedly had a change of heart as far as her ex, Kevin Hunter. Multiple reports suggested the former couple were back in business as partners again.

Williams is now clearing up all this speculation about her personal and professional life. During a recent interview with Good Day New York on Fox 5, she was asked about the reports, Wendy stated:

“Right now the only business, and I repeat, the only business that me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized.” Adding: “He and I will always be friends.”

When asked: So you’re not gonna do business with him? She responds, “Well, I need a divorce yesterday. Now.”

Interestingly, if you read between the lines, she never definitively said NO to doing business with Hunter. Keep that in mind.

Williams was also asked if her ex is making the divorce process difficult? Her response:

“That’s our business. But if I say I need a divorce yesterday, then what do you think?”

She also addressed rumors about the future of her talk show, which is currently on hiatus until September.

“It also said that after season 11 that my show is canceled. They’ve also been saying that I’m going to move the show to L.A. Nope, nope, nope. Do I look unemployed?”

But “Wendy Show” insiders revealed to Love B. Scott:

“This was an extremely difficult season to get through for the staff and Wendy herself, obviously. With the show’s renewal set to end after the 2019-2020 season, everyone thinks it’s the perfect time to say goodbye move on,” sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com. Wendy has enough going on as it is and honestly no one, including Wendy, is sure she can even make it through season 11. Not to mention, advertisers consider her to be a ‘risk’ due to her unplanned hiatuses and extended breaks. It’s very likely the show won’t be back.”

