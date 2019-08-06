Former Cavs GM Says Working With LeBron James Was ‘Miserable’, LeBron Responds

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, David Griffin, former general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said working with LeBron James was “miserable” and he wonders if the NBA star is the cause for the reported internal drama within the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Griffin, “creating a team around LeBron James every season was a terrible experience and there is no way he would do that again for any amount of money,” writes Monsters and Critics.

Alright alright. Enough is enough. The throne has been played with to much and I ain’t for horseplay. Ether coming soon! 😁🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑 #JamesGang✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 1, 2019

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave.”

James was “shocked” by Griffin’s characterization of him, and many believe he made a subtle reference to the remarks in a tweet on Thursday.

James teased that an “ether” is “coming soon,” leaving many fans to debate online about what exactly is he talking about.

“Alright alright. Enough is enough,” James wrote. “The throne has been played with to much and I ain’t for horseplay. Ether coming soon!”

His tweet comes hours after, Griffin, now GM for the New Orleans Pelicans, admitted that he hated his time with the LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron also tweeted about his agent, Rich Paul who was reportedly the inspiration behind a new rule to certify NBA agents. Paul, a longtime James associate and his boutique agency, Klutch Sports Group, represents James as well as Warriors star Draymond Green, Washingon Wizards’ John Wall, Sixers star Ben Simmons and newly minted Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis, among others.

The new NCAA rule requires agents to have a college degree. Paul does not. The rule was quickly dubbed ‘The Rich Paul Rule’ drawing derision from James and other NBA players.

Sources: The NCAA has officially added criteria for agents who wish to represent student athletes testing the waters for the NBA Draft. Criteria: – Bachelor’s Degree – Certified with NBPA for a minimum of three years – Take an in-person exam at the NCAA Office in Indianapolis — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 6, 2019

Neither the NCAA or Paul has made any comment but its obvious that someone has an issue with a self-made millionaire who has the ear – and a portion of the earnings – of some of the league’s top players.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: