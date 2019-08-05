The Manns Say Tom’s Church Vacation Is Over [VIDEO]

In Tom Joyner‘s world, gospel artists visiting the Red Velvet Cake Studio counts as church.

Over the years, gospel artists like David and Tamela Mann have contributed to many Sunday no-shows for Tom but according to the couple… those days are over!

Now that Tom is retiring, the Manns expect Tom to join them at church very soon…. but we’re thinking they better not hold their breath because we bet Tom thinks he has accumulated thousands of “church days” over the years.

What do you think? Is Tom headed to church after retirement?

