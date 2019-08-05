Jason Mitchell Responds To Misconduct Allegations: ‘Don’t Believe The Media’

After reports confirmed that Jason Mitchell’s character on “The Chi” will be killed off in this upcoming season, the actor is speaking out about his firing resulting from the sexual assault allegations against him.

As we reported back in May, Mitchell was fired from the Showtime drama and dropped from the Netflix film “Desperados” — following complaints about his behavior from co-stars, including “The Chi” actress Tiffany Boone, who played his on-screen girlfriend.

“I think it’s time to make a statement” wrote Mitchell under a Twitter post about his character being killed off.

“To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop…and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (“The Chi”)..but don’t believe what you read in the media…”

Mitchell offered no further comment nor did he deny the allegations of misconduct.

“There is a lot of great life in ‘The Chi’ and there’s also death in ‘The Chi’ and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it,” Showtime Networks co-president of entertainment Gary Levine told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday.

Creator and executive producer Lena Waithe is set to have a role in Season 3 of The Chi. “I think it will be our best ever,” Levine added. “The stories remain incredibly vibrant.”

Waithe previously appeared on The Breakfast Club and admitted that she should have handled the Mitchell matter differently.

“What I wanna do is own that I wish I would’ve handled the situation differently, and I wish I would’ve done more. What I wanna do is own my part in it,” she said.

