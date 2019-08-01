Report: KeKe Palmer To Join Michael Strahan And Sara Haines On GMA Spinoff

Keke Palmer‘s efforts to be a talk show host have paid off. On Wednesday, word came that the singer/actress has been tapped to become the third co-host on ABC’s Strahan and Sara, with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, according to Page Six.

The online outlet says Palmer “is days away from inking a deal with the network to join the ‘Good Morning America’” spinoff.

The site added:

“ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy.”

Palmer has frequently filled in as a guest co-host, especially while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” said an insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

The not-so-great bad news is that even though the daytime show replaced The Chew, it has struggled with ratings since it debuted last year.

It was previously known as GMA Day until ABC changed the name in January. With that in mind, the network is hoping Palmer, who turns 26 next month, will attract younger viewers.

If you’re wondering if the ABC will change the name of the show a 3rd time to include Palmer’s name, that’s not clear as of this report, so stay tuned.

Page Six says the deal should be concluded by Friday.

