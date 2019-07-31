Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Donald Trump Is Not A Race’

Last night was the first night of the second Democratic presidential debate and Reverend Al Sharpton was in attendance. He watched the candidates make their points and voice their opinions and he’s still trying to decide who he believes can take on Donald Trump. One thing he’s noticed is that Trump “has decided to run on race and hate.” Just last week he called Elijah Cummings a racist and called Sharpton racist for supporting him. He calls any Black person who disagrees with him a racist. “Donald Trump is not a race he is a person,” says Sharpton. Therefore opposing him does not mean you oppose all white people.

