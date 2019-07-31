Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Donald Trump Is Not A Race’

If You Missed It
| 07.31.19
Dismiss

Last night was the first night of the second Democratic presidential debate and Reverend Al Sharpton was in attendance. He watched the candidates make their points and voice their opinions and he’s still trying to decide who he believes can take on Donald Trump. One thing he’s noticed is that Trump “has decided to run on race and hate.” Just last week he called Elijah Cummings a racist and called Sharpton racist for supporting him. He calls any Black person who disagrees with him a racist. “Donald Trump is not a race he is a person,” says Sharpton. Therefore opposing him does not mean you oppose all white people.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

debates , Donald Trump , Sharpton , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close