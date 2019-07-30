10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury [Video]

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile court, explaining that her son would be charged with aggravated assault, months after a playground game of dodgeball at his Michigan elementary school.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Cameishi Lindley, mother of soon-to-be-fifth-grader Bryce Lindley, told 7 Action News about the call she received on July 24.
Because the boy being punished is Black and the boy who was injured is white, some are calling the incident racist, while others, including celebrity comedian DL Hughley, who called the charge “ridiculous,” are coming to the boy’s general defense.
“Some 10 year olds were playing dodgeball on the playground at school. A white kid got hit with the ball. Then they charged the 10 year old Black child with assault,” tweeted film producer Tariq Nasheed. “This is why we should not prioritize any of these border issues, while our kids are racially targeted.”
The situation began on Apr. 29, when Bryce received a one-day suspension from his Canton Elementary School, for allegedly hitting a classmate in the face with a ball during a game of dodgeball. The child reportedly sustained a concussion, but because it was an accident, Lindley didn’t expect punitive measures against her son Bryce to go any further.
However, the injured child’s mother, who declined to identify herself or her child to the public, says her son had a previous medical condition that made him susceptible to head injuries. She also told 7 Action News that this particular injury was no accident, adding that he “sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose.” She says that her son had already experienced similar incidents while engaging in physical activities at school, and that she “tried not to let it get to this point.”
Wayne County’s assistant prosecuting attorney Maria Miller tells Yahoo Lifestyle, the case “was evaluated by our Juvenile Prosecuting Unit, and it was determined that there was enough evidence to for us to charge aggravated assault.”
Critics have called out the charge as overly harsh and racist:
Lindley has created a fundraiser to assist her with Bryce’s legal fees and they are set to appear in juvenile court on Aug. 1st. She says that neither she nor her son knew about the injured child’s medical condition, nor did they know about the other school incidents, and feels the injured child shouldn’t have been playing a risky game in the first place.
Lindley told the local news station: “This is a kid who was playing on a playground with his friends…I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
3 thoughts on “10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury [Video]”
This is what a race war looks like.If your black you could be man,woman, are a child the people in the dominant society will still attack you are even kill you.Tamir Rice was 12yrs old and murdered by a race soidier.Tarvon Martin was murdered by a racist Hispanic and a jury found him innocent.Black America you have no friends.
First rule of Dodgeball – NO head shots
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 15000 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 3-4 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 95-300 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More
Sigh…this isn’t about race, but is about how pathetic and weak society has sadly become. You can’t say anything without hurting some marshwallows feelings. You can’t play a simple game of dodgeball, which the whole point is to HIT someone with the ball; without somebody crying. People scream sexism, racism, gender bias, body shaming and thw many other pathetic excuses for not being able to measure up. Its sickening. This is STUPID and STUPID has no color. I so wish the days when people had sense, pride and the ability to think past their stupid feelings and use the logic God gave us to make sure we stayed at the top of the food chain. Sad to say, logic has been replaced by nonsense and stupidity.