Trump Lashes Out At Sweden After Rapper A$AP Rocky Charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

Trump is calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding, “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He’s also using the popular hashtag “#FreeRocky.”

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

    The only good thing about Trump is that he’s old and unhealthy and will die soon.
