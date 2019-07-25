A grand jury has indicted Derion Vence with tampering with a corpse in Maleah Davis‘ death, the Harris County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday.

“Our work continues to seek justice for Maleah,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Vence, who was charged with the crime on May 11, was the last person to see Maleah alive before her remains were ultimately found in Arkansas on May 31. Vence reportedly shared the whereabouts of her remains with community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

No additional charges have been filed but the Harris County District Attorney say they are awaiting a final autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office in order to make a decision to pursue further charges against Vence.

Davis was laid to rest on June 22nd following a large funeral in which 500 people attended.

RELATED: Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

RELATED: Houston Says Goodbye To Maleah Davis At Her Funeral

Grand Jury Indicts Derion Vence In Maleah Davis Case was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: