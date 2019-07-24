CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Stars To Frame Global Poverty Issues In New Natgeo Series

Leave a comment

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Common, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hugh Jackman are enlisting in the Global Citizen movement.

They’re among the celebrities featured in a National Geographic docuseries highlighting efforts to fight global poverty.

The series is being done with Global Citizen, a group whose aim is to eradicate extreme poverty and its root problems through advocacy and activism.

Titled “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement,” the program follows Common as he fights for criminal justice reform. Chopra Jonas campaigns to break down barriers to girls’ education, and Jackman works on the group’s New York City concert. Other featured celebs include Becky G, Uzo Aduba and Usher.

Digital hubs on NatGeo.com and GlobalCitizen.org will offer more information on the issues highlighted in the docuseries, which includes Procter & Gamble as a partner.

The six-part show debuts Sept. 5.

Celebrities That Give Back
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Common , Global Citizen movement , National Geographic

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close