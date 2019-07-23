CLOSE
UFC’s Jon Jones Disputes Strip Club Waitress’ Assault Claim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club.

Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday that he is confident he will be cleared of the “baseless claim.”

According to White, the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque news outlets.

Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Jones when he never attended a bond arraignment last month.

White says Jones has since paid the bond and the warrant was lifted.

Jones is coming off of a 15-month suspension last year for doping.

He plans to fight in December.

