Morning Minute: A$AP Rocky Can Stay In Jail

Rapper A$AP Rocky is still in jail in Sweden even after Trump tried to get him released. Chris Paul jokes that Trump has just “as much juice as a raisin” over seas. Rocky’s mom has been saying Sweden is trying to destroy her son and Paul would normally agree. But, he remembers when Rocky said “black lives matter was just a bandwagon” and said he didn’t care about people dying in Ferguson because he couldn’t relate. So, on that note, Paul says he can stay where he is.

