Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old To Fight

This here is just a pathetic situation that didn’t have to happen. We’re referring to a Georgia mother who lost her mind and dropped her 3-month-old baby to fight another woman, which lead to the child’s death.

As a result of her irresponsive actions, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, faces felony murder, first-degree child cruelty, second-degree child cruelty, simple battery and affray charges after the incident, reports AJC.com.

Harrison lied when she told police the child fell from a family friend’s arms. On top of that, the friend, 26-year-old Carneata Clark, also lied by telling them the same story, Albany, GA TV stationWALB reported.

Of course, we know Harrison and Clark lied because surveillance video clearly shows Harrison and another woman were in a fight Friday (07-19-19), and Harrison was the person who dropped the child, police stated.

If you’re wondering about the other woman in the fight, so far she is not facing any charges. meanwhile, Clark has been charged with false statements and obstruction, WALB-TV also reported.

The baby was taken the next day to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for a head injury, but later died, the news station reported. The body was sent for an autopsy.

A spokesman for the Moultrie Police Department condemned both women, telling ABC News:

“It’s very disturbing that two adults would fight in a public place while holding a three-month-old child in their arms.”

