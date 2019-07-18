Willie Moore Jr Show
How Dealing With Depression Helped The Walls Group Increase Their Faith [VIDEO]

The Walls Group

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

The Walls Group is known for their amazing singing voices, smiles on their face, but behind them at one point was also pain. According to Christian Post while promoting their knew song “You’ve Got A Friend” on “The Terrell Show” the group revealed they faced thoughts of suicide and struggled with depression.

As The Walls Group discussed how they knew God was real, that’s when they began to get candid about what they’ve dealt with personally over time.

Alic “Paco” Walls said, “I think I knew God was real when He didn’t give me what I wanted. I spent a lot of time in depression. I spent a lot of time in self-loathing. And through little things throughout my life, He just showed himself realer and realer every day.”

The youngest of the group, Ahjah Walls, normally doesn’t share things about her personal life, but during this moment decided to.

She got emotional as she said, “I think what solidified the reality of who God is to me was … He would send people to me, like that didn’t have an inkling of what I was going through … to encourage me or help me, or just speak life to me.”

Statistics show that antidepressants have been on the rise from 2011-2014. Depression has affected over 300 million people worldwide.

The oldest sibling, Darrel Walls, confessed that he, too, dealt with depression.

He said, “I also had the suicidal thing … you get yourself into some things … you just kinda start losing yourself. And you be like, wow, I don’t really understand, and I just rather not be here than deal with all this stuff.”

Darrel recalls God speaking to him at 18 and saying, “Give me a chance. I’ll show you why I have you here’ … and literally, maybe a week later, two people who didn’t know each other said the exact same thing to me.”

Watch The Walls Group share their personal stories and sing some of your favorite songs below.

 

Photos
