Star Studded Trailer Drops For Stripper Film ‘Hustlers’ [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez is leading the star-studded cast of “Hustlers” which co-stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B.

As we previously reported, director Lorene Scafaria adapted the script from Jessica Pressler’s 2016 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores.” The true story centers on a group of former strip club employees that plot revenge against their Wall Street clients.

Pressler described the tale as “a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves.”

“Hustlers” will arrive in theaters on September 13, 2019.

