Another American Has Died In The Dominican Republic

Another person has gone to the Dominican Republic for sun and fun and came home in a body bag, according to the Daily Mail.

Tracy Jerome Jester Jr.’s death came from what’s being described as a “respiratory illness.” He is the 13th American to die there in the past year.

Jester Jr. of Forsyth, Georgia, died on March 17 this year just a day after going sightseeing, according to his family.

The 31-year-old had been on vacation with his sister, who called for an ambulance after he started having difficulty breathing.

“He just dropped to his knees and started throwing up blood, and was calling for Mama,” Jester’s sister told

Ironically, his mother – Melody Moore – told WSB-TV-2 she had just spoken to him the day before he died.

“They had a good day,” Moore told the station about her son and daughter.

“Saturday, they went out, they explored. They said they had a good day.”

It could be a clue, and maybe not, but Moore said he seemed fine on the phone but did mention drinking a soda that didn’t taste right.

Jester’s death is the latest in a recent spate of fatalities among US tourists visiting the territory.

It is not clear which resort he had been staying in prior to his death.

Since June 2018 12 other Americans have died in a variety of tragic incidents.

Most recently, Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Glen Cove, died on June 17 shortly after he reportedly drank something and became critically ill at the Boca Chica Resort in Santo Domingo.

‘We found out he was brought by ambulance to the hospital in respiratory distress after drinking something,’ Lisa Maria Caruso, Caruso’s sister-in-law, said.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE