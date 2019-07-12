Disabled Veterans Speak Out About Racist Note Left On Their Car [Video]

A Texas couple is speaking out about the racist note left on their car in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Marqueena and Kenneth Moore were grocery shopping at H-E-B in Cypress, Texas, on Tuesday, when they returned to their vehicle and found a yellow note attached to the windshield, KVUE reported.

“Just because you are black and have a nice car does not make you handicapped ;),” read the note.

Marquenna told the outlet she was “shocked” and “then actually angry, because I’m like, the plates are right there! How do you not see?”

According to the report, the couple don’t have a handicap parking permit hanging from the rearview mirror because their plates clearly make clear that they are disabled as the words “Disabled Veteran U.S. Armed Forces” is inscribed.

“It has been amazing, but it does take a toll on your body mentally and physically,” Kenneth said of his eight years of service. The vet suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with a stutter, he told KVUE. The couple both left the armed forces with physical injuries, and both suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the report states.

“My self and my wife served this country. So please before you are bothered or angry about seeing a Disabled Veteran plate in a handicap spot, this is to remind people of the sacrifice we made and should be thanked, not slandered with false information,” reads a post on Marqueena and Kenneth Moore’s Facebook account, according to KVUE.

After finding the note, the Moores returned to the store and employees helped them identify the person who left it on their car. Police are reportedly investigating the matter.

“You may not physically see their disability, but everyone wears their scars differently” Marqueena said. “You just have to simply go back to the Golden Rule: treating people how you want to be treated.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE