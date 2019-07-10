Van Crashes Into Bus Stop– Eyewitness Call It ‘Hate Crime’ [Video]

At least six people were injured and taken to local hospitals after a vehicle slammed into a crowded bus stop in north Minneapolis. As of now, authorities are treating it as an accident.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, police took the driver of a van that was involved in the crash into custody.

Three of the injured were taken in critical condition to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Two others who were hurt were transported to another hospital. As of this posting, the extent of their injuries was not known. However, one person was treated at the scene and released, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Here’s more via the Star Tribune:

Preliminary information indicated that a man in a tan van driving south on Lyndale Avenue had struck the mirror of a southbound Route 22 bus that had stopped at West Broadway to unload passengers. The man backed up and struck the mirror for a second time, then went around the corner and crashed into the bus shelter on West Broadway, Padilla said.

Darnell DeMarco, manager at the Cricket store, arrived at work a few minutes after the incident, which was reported to police about 9:25 a.m.

“Unbelievable,” he said of the scene that had been taped off by police and had drawn scores of onlookers. “I thought somebody got shot.”

DeMarco said he saw a couple of people loaded onto stretchers and put into ambulances.

“This is very disturbing this early in the morning,” he said.

