Twitter User Brags About His Wife-To-Be’s Support, Gets Dragged For It

A soon-to-be married man took to Twitter to praise his fiancée for all of the financial sacrifices she made for him while they were dating, and Black Twitter erupted in anger.
Twitter user @Bobphondo outlined ten things his future bride did to help him with during a rough time, including: buying him his first car, helped him pay his rent, gave him her laptop and covered most of the costs for their dates for a year.
I wanna share 10 things about this woman before we wed this weekend;
1. When I met her I had no place to stay. I was sleeping on a couch at a friend’s house. And she knew.
2. I found a place later on, and she helped paying my rent for months
3. She got me my first car ever. pic.twitter.com/YYKKTNUZgn
— BOB PHONDO (@BobPhondo) July 8, 2019
She’s adopting you, not marrying you. 😂
— Miranda San Francsico (@NotoriousTLT) July 8, 2019
He ended his list of “wifey qualifiers” by explaining that he’s stable now, but wants to marry his woman because after all they’ve been through he knows that she loves him, for him.
“Though I’m very stable and all that now, I know she doesn’t really care about those things. She cares about me solely. I know she’d give me anything in the world if she had to,coz she has proved it over and over again. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s the kinda woman I’m marrying.”
So often women have to pay the price, literally, to “earn” the title of “wife.” The “pick me” narrative makes women believe that they can perform their way into lifetime partnership–which leads many women to overspend, over-give and overdo in hopes of “winning” a ring.
All I see here is a man that adores the woman that saved his life but you toxic people have managed to change it to something else on his hands.
Smh
— Jimi (@1DJPowerPlay) July 8, 2019
It is a man’s place to be responsible for his family nd the woman to support, lets not forget that. Bt wen u allow your woman take up your role nd you are proud to say it on social media, mehn i dont know o…and he didnt even say he loves her, i was waitin for that part, i was!
— KISSABLE💋♊ (@KISSABLE0606) July 8, 2019
PHOTO: Think Stock
Are people right to criticize or did she just do what any women would do to help a man get on his feet?
One thought on “Twitter User Brags About His Wife-To-Be’s Support, Gets Dragged For It”
