Deitrick Haddon Won’t Let His Faith Calling Limit His Acting Choices [Exclusive Video]

Deitrick Haddon

Gospel star Deitrick Haddon was never one to believe in existing in boxes. That applies to him being a pastor that’s also a reality star, to his music where he made a Christmas ‘love making song’ or even his personal life which stemmed plenty of controversies. Deitrick is now stepping into Hollywood with a new movie called Sins of the Father on TV One. His role is a pastor like himself but he far from the good shepherd. In this exclusive interview, Haddon talks about what drew him to acting and if there is a line he wouldn’t cross because of his faith calling. He also talks about his new music projects coming out.

 

