Issa Rae On How Procrastinating Fuels Her To Work Harder

Writer, producer and actress Issa Rae says she allows herself one day to procrastinate because it helps her stay motivated.

“I allow myself one day a week to procrastinate because it’s inevitable,” the “Insecure” star said during a panel with her co-executive producer Amy Aniobi at PopSugar Play/Ground on Sunday, Page Six reports.

“Allowing myself a procrastination day makes me really really want to work the next day because I’m like, ‘Oh, I wasted a whole day’ … And I’m just really more driven.”

The 34-year-old also said that in order to stay ahead of the game, she has to be inspired by her work.

“I always think about what I want to do next,” she said. “Sometimes, I’m just not motivated by this project anymore, I don’t want to do this one, I’m taking it off the table to give to someone else who’s inspired.”

Rae recalled a movie she quit because she just wasn’t feeling it, and she returned the money she was paid for the project. It’s a move she does not regret.

“In some cases, you have to recognize, ‘Are you moving [your deadline] because you don’t feel like you can do it? Or because you’re feeling lazy,’” she said. “I’m very honest with myself about what I can and can’t do.”

As we previously reported, since the success of “Insecure,” series creator Issa has been hella busy. So fans of the hit drama will have to wait a little while longer while she secures the bag via her other projects.

HBO’s programming chief Casey Bloys explained in a new interview with Vulture why the premium cabler is pushing “Insecure” until 2020.

“Well, Issa became a big movie star! We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things,” he said. “Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh. And I will say, it wasn’t exactly random that we ended up [scheduling the show] in the spring, right before Emmys, so that the show should get the Emmy love that it has deserved.”

