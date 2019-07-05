Chef Tiffany Derry’s Banana Pudding [RECIPE]

CHEF SPOTLIGHT: Chef Tiffany Derry

RECIPE: Banana Pudding

SERVINGS: 20

INGREDIENTS:

14 oz banana pudding mix (half of bag)

4 cups whole milk

2 quarts heavy whipping cream

4 cans condensed milk

1 tbs vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Mix together the pudding mix and the milk first and place in fridge for 10 minutes.

Add heavy whipping cream to mixer and mix until cream thickens into whipped cream.

Add whipped cream and vanilla extract into pudding bowl, and fold into each other. Add 1 can of condensed milk at a time, continue to mix together. Once all condensed milks is added, place in fridge and let cool completely.

Do a layer of 3 Nilla Wafers, pecan pieces, scoop of pudding mix and 3 pieces of caramelized bananas. Repeat twice for a total of 3 layers. Top layer only gets pudding mix (pecans, Nilla Wafers and bananas will be added at pick up.)

Caramelized Bananas

10 each bananas

white sugar, as needed

Slice bananas about 1/2” thick, line them up on a sheet pan and cover with granulated sugar.

Use a torch to caramelize them.

ABOUT THE CHEF:

Chef Tiffany Derry, Top Chef competitor, and All-Star Chef finalist, is one of the coolest chicks we know. She is the owner of Roots Chicken Shak and soon to be open Roots Southern Table in Dallas, TX. We are so excited for her involvement in Top Chef Junior–which just scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for BEST CHILDREN’S SERIES!

Derry was nominated for 3 Emmy’s in total. Derry has re-occurring roles on Spike “TV Bar Rescue” and “Back to the Bar” and as Judge on Food Networks “Chopped” Jr. Chef Derry is also a culinary ambassador for the United States of America.

DOWNLOAD THE 2019 FANTASTIC VOYAGE CELEBRITY CHEF TAKEOVER RECIPE COLLECTION HERE.