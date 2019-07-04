CLOSE
Police: Man Posed As Woman On Dating Apps To Carjack Dates

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man posed as a woman on dating apps to lure men to a meeting place and then rob and carjack them, prosecutors said.

Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Hakeem Doeparker, 20, this week with multiple felonies, including second-degree robbery and criminal threats, attempted extortion and carjacking, The Fresno Bee reported Wednesday .

Doeparker allegedly created female profiles on apps such as Skout and MeetMe! to connect with his victims. Prosecutors said he scheduled dates with the victims in Antioch, which is about 45 miles (72 km) northwest of San Francisco.

He approached victims from behind, pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot or kill them if they did not give him their money or car keys.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in June with four men, who all escaped unharmed. Doeparker successfully took money and two cars, which police later recovered.

Doeparker, who is in custody, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors believe there may be several additional victims. An investigation is ongoing.

