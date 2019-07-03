WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris says busing students should be considered by a school district trying to desegregate its locations, but suggests it should not be federally mandated.
She says she thinks of busing as “being in the toolbox” of way to desegregate schools.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Harris spoke to reporters after a Democratic Party picnic in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Harris says “there are a lot of issues” involved in desegregating America’s schools, including changing the way public schools are funded and increasing teacher pay.
Her position on the issue has come into focus since she criticized former Vice President Joe Biden during last week’s debate for opposing federally mandated busing while he was a Delaware senator.
PHOTO: AP
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
One thought on “Kamala Harris Says Busing Shouldn’t Be Mandated”
I totally agree, the problems white schools get more money than black school that need to stop, they have better teachers that need to stop, their the white schools have better equipment that need to stop, if the federal govt, and locals school boards, state fund all schools the same this would stop this forced busing, the reason black parents fight for busing are because they know white schools are better equipped, more funded, i had my children bused, they did received a better education because of the things i listed, do i believe in forced busing? no, access to better schools? yes, black parents has to demand this, fight for this, should they have to? no, but we have to remember this is America, we have to fight and demand.