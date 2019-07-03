Carl Thomas Has Surgery For Non Cancerous Tumor

Singer Carl Thomas was reportedly hospitalized on Monday to undergo a surgical procedure to remove a tumor in his glands, according thejasminebrand.com.

The Grammy nominated artist shared a photo of himself ahead of the surgery along with the caption, “In God’s hands this morning.”

Sources close to Thomas say the procedure was to remove a noncancerous tumor located in one of his salivary glands. He had “a benign Tumor in one of [his] salivary glands and they removed it today.”

The insider later confirmed that Carl’s surgery was successful and if his recovery goes as planned, he will be back to work in two weeks, according to the report.

“[Carl will] be released tomorrow and should be back to work in two weeks.”

