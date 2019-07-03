CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Detained In Sweden After Street Fight

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say rapper A$AP Rocky has been detained for a suspected attack on an unknown person in downtown Stockholm.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority says the investigation was “at an initial stage” and should be decided by midday Saturday, whether A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — should be formally arrested. His three body guards are suspected of lesser degrees of assault under Swedish law.

In a statement, the authority said the four were detained Wednesday because they would leave the country and avoid prosecution. No further information was available.

Swedish media said the fight occurred Sunday before A$AP Rocky performed at a music festival in Sweden. It was not known who else was involved in the fight on a central Stockholm square.

One thought on “A$AP Rocky Detained In Sweden After Street Fight

  1. L on said:

    You never go to a damn foreign country and tear your ass.
    Whoever A$AP is-he is an a—hole.
    He deserves being detained by the authorities!!!!!!

