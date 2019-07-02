CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Buttigieg Says Black Voters ‘Need To See Me In Action’

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

CHICAGO (AP) — Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he needs to meet more voters in the black community and they “need to see me in action for a longer period of time.”

Buttigieg is looking to build support with black voters for his presidential bid. He spoke Tuesday at a convention for Rainbow PUSH, the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the top tier of 2020 candidates. But he’s received marginal support from black voters, who are critical to winning as a Democrat. He’s also facing fallout from the fatal shooting of a black man by a white South Bend officer.

Buttigieg says when you’re “new on the scene” it takes longer to earn voters’ trust.

11 Of The Democrats Running For President In The 2020 Election
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Pete Buttigieg , Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close