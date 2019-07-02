2-Year-Old Girl Eaten Alive By Crocodiles After Falling Into Family’s Pit [Video]

Tragedy hit a Cambodian couple recently when their 2-year-old girl was eaten alive after falling into a pit of crocodiles on the family farm.

According to police, Rom Roath Neary’s mother is said to have lost sight of her while she was busy caring for her newborn baby, New York Post reports.

The little girl is said to have been playing outside when she wandered away, and the mother “lost sight of” her. When the girl’s father Min Min, 35, returned home later that morning, he began searching for the toddler, and soon made a horrifying discovery. He found his daughter’s skull inside an enclosure where the crocs swim in a pool, the report states.

2-year-old girl eaten alive by crocodiles after falling into pit https://t.co/NyQA2hqRKU pic.twitter.com/lEDYlaHC2o — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2019

Photos of the mom of three, Nay Is, 32, were published by local media, showing her in tears as she clutched the toddler’s remains.

Police Chief Capt. Chem Chamnan said: “Her father found only her skull in the crocodile enclosure, where she was killed by crocodiles.”

The crocodile farm is located behind the family’s property, and police said the family recently built a fence around the 10-foot-high concrete pool, but the gaps were still wide enough for children to fit through.

Lt. Och Sophen, chief of Siem Reap commune police, said: “When the father came back home, he couldn’t find his daughter in the house. He found a skull in the crocodile enclosure.

“He confirmed that the daughter fell into the crocodile enclosure and that the crocodiles killed her, leaving only her skull,” which was stripped of its flesh.

Crocodile farms are reportedly used to produce leather and meat.

