Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reveals Motive, According To Court Docs

Hip-hop is still mourning the loss of 34-year-old Nipsey Hussle who was fatally shot on March 31 outside of his Marathon Clothing store. Now, the alleged killer, 29-year-old Eric Holder, has revealed a motive, according to court docs.

According to grand jury transcript that have just been released, Holder was upset over snitching accusations. The New York Daily News reports, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said, “Mr. Holder got out of the car, immediately walked up to the group where Mr. Hussle, or Mr. Asghedom was, and they had a conversation. That conversation is important because that conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which in the gang world is a very serious offense.”

According to testimony from witness Herman Douglas, Hussle allegedly said, “Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you.”

Douglas also testified, “Nipsey was more or less trying to, trying to look out for the dude, was trying to help him. Like basically warning the dude, like, you know, ‘They got some paperwork on you. I haven’t read the paperwork, but you know, you got to watch your back.’”

Holder reportedly got frustrated, asked Nipsey if he ever snitched. Hussle “calmly waved Holder off” according to a woman who was with the alleged killer. Holder left but came back soon after and killed the rapper.

The New York Daily News reports, “The woman said she and Holder later drove off, and that’s when Holder pulled out a gun and demanded she drive to a certain location nearby and wait for him. She said he got out without explaining himself and then jumped back in the vehicle a short time later. The woman said she was confused, but Holder threatened to slap her if she didn’t drive away.”

Two days after the shooting, the woman turned herself in and sat down for a five-hour interview.

Holder was a failed rapper whose street name was Shitty Cuz. The 29-year-old was arrested on April 2. He was found in Bellflower, California, which is located in southeast Los Angeles.

He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is facing life in prison.

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

