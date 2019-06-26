Reverend Al Sharpton: You Can’t Win Without The Support Of Black Women

Tonight is the first night of two nights of Democratic Debates and Reverend Al Sharpton says he will be watching to see who “can say something that means something to us.” He’s interested to see what the candidates have to say and says we all need to watch and see “who we think can beat this man named Donald Trump.”

It is also important for us to see “who has the capacity and courage to address our issues.” What these candidates have to realize is that they, “will not win without the Black woman’s vote.” So, Sharpton suggests they plan to make an appearance at Essence Fest.

