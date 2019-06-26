CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned 23M Watched ‘When They See Us’

The Oscar-nominated director tweeted out this news on June 26.

Leave a comment
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

While we knew that the Netflix miniseries When They See Us was a huge hit, but what we didn’t know was that more than 23 million accounts streamed the Central Park Five drama.

This was news that brought Ava DuVernay to tears.

“Imagine believing the world doesn’t care about real stories of Black people. It always made me sad. So when Netflix just shared with me that 23M+ accounts worldwide have watched #WhenTheySeeUs, I cried. Our stories matter and can move across the globe. A new truth for a new day,” the Oscar-nominated director to tears tweeted on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23 million figure would put When They See Us on par with documentary series Our Planet, which Netflix said in April was on track to be viewed by 25 million member accounts in its first month.” The company normally doesn’t provide viewership numbers for its shows and films, but has in the past year been more open about the performances of some its strongest projects.

Of course Black Twitter was excited about this news:

The film captures the story of the infamous 1989 Central Park Jogger case when five young Black and Latino boys were coerced into admitting that they were part of a brutal rape that almost left the victim dead. In 2002lk convicted murderer and serial rapist Matias Reyes, who was already in prison came forward and confessed to the crime. DNA evidence collected at the scene confirmed he was telling the truth.

Convictions for all five men were vacated and in 2014 they were awarded $41 million dollars.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned 23M Watched ‘When They See Us’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ava DuVernay , Black Women , Central Park Five , NetFlix , When They See Us

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close