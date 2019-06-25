Willow Smith Reveals She’s Against Monogamy: ‘I Love Men And Women Equally’ [Video]

The latest episode of Facebook’s Daytime Emmy nominated series, “Red Table Talk” finds hosts Jada, Willow and Adrianne, exploring alternatives to conventional marriage as they meet a “throuple” – 2 women and a man in a three-way romantic relationship.

Plus, Willow gets candid about her views on relationships, admitting that she loves women and men equally. She even shares with her mom and grandmother that she could see herself in a polyamorous relationship.

“I really couldn’t see myself in a quadruple, but personally, male and female — that’s all I need,” she says.

“I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman,” Willow adds. “I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”

Willow Smith is getting candid about how she sees the dynamics of genders if she were in a throuple. https://t.co/WYBZMTWehn pic.twitter.com/YqBOmJkEoB — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2019

“I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” she explains. “I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

Willow detailed more of her views on polyamourous relationships earlier in the episode, ET Online reports.

“This is the scariest thought that people shy away from,” she says. “It’s the feeling of feeling like the person that you love is falling in love with somebody else. And that insecurity and fear just eats us alive. But that insecurity and fear is something that we need to overcome and something that we need to evolve out of and transmute that into something new and different that can actually be helpful and make us love more and more freely.”

Adding, “And monogamy, I feel, actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity and jealousy,” Willow continued, noting that traditional marriage can also be oppressive towards women.

Adrienne admits she’s not feeling the idea of Willow being in a polyamourous relationship while Jada encourages Willow to experiment because, “You’ve got to live who you’re not to know who you are.”

