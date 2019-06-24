Russ Parr Talks Directing ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’

If You Missed It
| 06.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

When most of us hear the name DeBarge we immediately think of Al DeBarge. But, Russ Parr says “Al will be the first one to tell you that Bobby was the most talented in the family;” Bobby was also abused. Back in the day there were rumors that we all heard but we didn’t know “what was true and what wasn’t,” he explains that it was all true.

Parr directed “The Bobby DeBarge Story” which airs Saturday on TV One and he says it confirms what we heard. Bobby suffered “physical and mental abuse at the hands of his father,” and his widow shares things that “nobody knew.”

Parr says he wanted to tell this story because he wants “the voiceless out there to have a voice.” The bottom line, he says is that “we are not kings if we allow our children to be manipulated or molested.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black documentaries , Bobby DeBarge , DeBarge , Russ Parr , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close