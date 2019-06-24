Russ Parr Talks Directing ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’

When most of us hear the name DeBarge we immediately think of Al DeBarge. But, Russ Parr says “Al will be the first one to tell you that Bobby was the most talented in the family;” Bobby was also abused. Back in the day there were rumors that we all heard but we didn’t know “what was true and what wasn’t,” he explains that it was all true.

Parr directed “The Bobby DeBarge Story” which airs Saturday on TV One and he says it confirms what we heard. Bobby suffered “physical and mental abuse at the hands of his father,” and his widow shares things that “nobody knew.”

Parr says he wanted to tell this story because he wants “the voiceless out there to have a voice.” The bottom line, he says is that “we are not kings if we allow our children to be manipulated or molested.”

