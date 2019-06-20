Detroit is full of musical talent. From the Motown era to gospel greats like the Clark Sisters, Detroit has been a hub for pushing out amazingly talented musicians.

The Detroit Youth Choir is an organization that services young people throughout the metro Detroit area. The Detroit Youth Choir teaches and develops students through music education, dance, and theatrical arts.

The group appeared on the hit show America’s Got Talent, where the host, Terry Crews–who is a Michigan native–was brought to tears after their performance. Crews stated, “Every young man and woman on the stage represents me, and where I came from,” and gave the group the Golden Buzzer. The buzzer means the kids are going straight to the live show and will not have to audition again.

The Detroit Youth Choir have been working diligently to help Detroit’s youth. The choir aims to win the competition to use their earnings to buy their own building and provide more opportunities to Detroit children.

For more information or to get your child involved head over to https://www.detroityouthchoir.org/

The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On ‘America’s Got Talent’ was originally published on praise1027detroit.com