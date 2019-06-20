CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Kehinde Wiley To Unveil Sculpture In Times Square

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Artist Kehinde Wiley will unveil his first monumental public sculpture in New York’s Times Square this fall in response to Confederate statues nationwide.

Times Square Arts, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and gallery owner Sean Kelly announced Thursday that the bronze “Rumors of War” sculpture features a young black male dressed in urban streetwear mounted atop a horse.

The project originated when Wiley saw Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s monument in Richmond, Virginia.

Wiley is known for his paintings of black Americans and his commissioned portrait of President Barack Obama, displayed at the National Portrait Gallery. He says the new statue’s inspiration is war and “an engagement with violence.”

“Rumors of War” will display in Times Square from Sept. 27 to December before finding a permanent home at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Artist , Kehinde Wiley , Rumors of War , TImes Square

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close