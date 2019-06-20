CLOSE
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket.

According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins bought several lottery tickets and gave her girlfriend the tickets to hold.

Once the numbers revealed Watkins purchased the $500K winning ticket, she planned to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina with her girlfriend to collect her prize.

Watkins claims she was alone, but her girlfriend argues that she was present during the purchase of the lottery ticket.

The claim is currently under review due to a legal dispute over winning lottery ticket by the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission.


