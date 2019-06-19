Roland Martin: Black People Deserve Reparations

Today on Capital Hill there will be a congressional hearing for HR40 which is the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act. Roland Martin talks to Ron Daniels, who has been leading the reparations fight for years. The idea of reparations is “not out of pocket,” Daniels explains. Native Americans received some reparations and the Japanese got $20,000 each.

Daniels calls today a, “momentous day in the historic reparations movement,” because there hasn’t been a hearing on reparations in over 10 years. This on in particular is different because it isn’t studying if black people deserve reparations this hearing is to discuss, “in what form they should take.” And its happening on Juneteenth…how fitting!

