Rick James Biopic Is In The Works

A Rick James biopic is reportedly in development, but no cast or director has been announced, movieweb.com reports.

The outlet notes that the project is currently i pre-nproduction, and more news is expected to drop soon.

James gave the world such funk classic as “Super Freak,” “Give It To Me Baby” and “Mary Jane,” and he wrote/produced songs for Teena Marie, the Mary Jane Girls, the Temptations, and Smokey Robinson.

Prince.org notes that his songwriting talent “caught the attention of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), and allowed him the chance to experience a lifetime achievement award before it was too late.”

During his acceptance speech at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills, he quoted the infamous phrase from the “Chappelle Show” — “I’m Rick James bitch!”

“I learned how to produce music from hanging around #RickJames.” – Eddie Murphy On this day in '85, #EddieMurphy released “Party All The Time”— the lead single from his debut album, produced by & featuring Rick! Perfect time to party to it, right? –> https://t.co/5RyvXiVj6x pic.twitter.com/MWhPDiX5eF — Rick James (@RickJames) May 23, 2019

“This is probably the greatest accolade I’ve ever won,” James said. “This is icing on the cake. It’s not only from my peers, but these are the people who really know and appreciate the song, whether it’s for the Mary Jane Girls, Temptations, myself, or Smokey Robinson, they know.”

He passed away from heart failure at the age of 56 in August 2004. In one of his last interviews, Rick James noted how his 1998 stroke was God’s way of slowing him down after years of abusing drugs and alcohol.

“When that stroke happened to me in Denver, I wasn’t doing drugs,” he said. “I wasn’t doing anything. I might’ve had half a glass of champagne, but I wasn’t doing anything because I was on parole; I was being [drug] tested, too. So when it happened, it was so bizarre. I broke two blood vessels on the back of my neck.

“I was laid up in the hospital for six and a half months, I went to a three- or four- month rehab, then I was in the bed for a year and a half. I just was depressed. I didn’t think I’d ever be able to perform again. But God sent this angel, and she came and did some bodywork on me. I couldn’t walk backwards, I couldn’t walk sideways, I couldn’t write my name, and next thing I know, I was running across my room. I believe He just sat me down for a minute to pay attention.”

