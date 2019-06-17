Common Says He’s Ready To Be A Husband [WATCH]

The new episode of the Daytime Emmy nominated show, RED TABLE TALK, featuring Common is now available on Facebook Watch! During the rapper’s conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith, he admits that he’s ready to find himself a wife and settle down.

“You said in the book also that you’ve accomplished everything but that you’re not a husband,” Jada says, referring to his recently released memoir “Let Love Have the Last Word.”

Common nods, “Yeah, that’s.. I would like to be a husband. Now I think that I just want that partnership. To be able to experience life where I’m growing as a human being and it’s fun too.”

After years of success as a musician and actor, Common also opened up about his cycle of failed relationships following his high-profile romances with R&B star Erykah Badu and tennis ace Serena Williams. He was most recently linked to political analyst Angela Rye.

Common told PEOPLE in May, “Talking about my intimacy avoidance and love addiction was an ‘aha’ moment for me. The more you talk, the more you see the patterns you created for yourself,” he explained. “I’m open to a relationship now. I know how to communicate like an adult now. I want to be the best partner I can be.”

It’s here! I’m thrilled to share that my latest book, Let Love Have The Last Word, is now on sale! https://t.co/un3vYMg3g5 pic.twitter.com/Wkha1eDPt5 — COMMON (@common) May 7, 2019

Jada also refers to the music star’s memoir, in which he recounts how he was molested as a child, something he blocked out of memory until two years ago while workshopping a scene with actress Laura Dern.

To cope with the traumatic experience, Common believes he “buried” the painful memory. “I just pushed the whole thing out of my head,” he writes. “Maybe it’s a matter of survival—Even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I’m writing, I’m still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist.”

