If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Father’s Day Edition

| 06.14.19
Father’s Day is Sunday so this is a Father’s Day edition of If You Don’t Know Now You Know. Fist up is Will Smith’s Just The 2 Of Us, in it he says “But I will test that butt when you cut outta line, trudat.” Damon knows for a fact that this song has to be about his first son because there’s no way Jaden and Willow ever got spanked…it’s just something about them. Next up is James Brown’s Papa Don’t Take No Mess….we know James Brown beat his kids so this is believable. Lastly Beyonce’s Daddy….she should probably do a remix of this and call it “damn daddy.” Now she’d probably say “I don’t want my husband to be like my damn daddy.”

