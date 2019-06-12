Meghan Markle Will Guest Edit September British Vogue

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will guest-edit the 2019 September issue of British Vogue — considered the biggest issue of the year as it sets the tone for fall and winter fashion trends.

According to an Us Weekly source, she will also write an opinion piece, “bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays.”

To accompany the piece, the former actress will appear in “new photos” for the publication “that haven’t been taken yet.” The photoshoot will reportedly take place at Frogmore Cottage next week, so there’s a possibility that Prince Harry and baby Archie will be involved.

Markle made her first appearance since introducing baby Archie to the world at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8. Most notably, she is the founder of the now defunct women’s lifestyle site The Tig, and was the cover star of Vanity Fair’s October 2017 issue.

In the issue, published before her engagement announcement to Prince Harry, the Duchess dished about her relationship and the global fame that comes with dating a member of the British Royal Family.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she said. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

As noted by Page Six, Markle isn’t the first royal to lend a hand in the world of magazine publishing. To commemorate his 65th birthday in 2013, Prince Charles guest edited the November 13 edition of Country Life, which turned out to be the magazine’s biggest-selling issue of all time.

