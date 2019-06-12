Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
NBCUniversal's 2014 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2 - Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Deitrick Haddon fans get ready the gospel singer, writer and preacher is making his way to the big screen again. According to UGospel, he will be starring in the TV One movie “Sins of the Father.”

This film is based upon real events and was directed by Jamal Hill.

“Sins of the Father” is about a pastor in Atlanta that experiences turmoil after his wife is murdered outside their home. In the film they tell a story of living secret lustful lives while discussing topics in the Bible.

“Sins Of The Father” premieres on Sunday, July 7th at 8pm/7c on TV One!

Check out the trailer below!

 

Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close