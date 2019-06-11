Travis Greene Opens Up About How Losing His Father At A Young Age

Willie Moore Jr Show
Pastor, musician, husband and father of three, Travis Greene has a lot on his plate, but always makes time to share special moments with his family. Father’s Day is only a couple days away and we’re celebrating some dynamic dad’s in the gospel industry.

Over a month ago, Greene welcomed his third boy, Judah.

 

It’s been all about changing diapers, making bottles and helping out his lovely wife every moment he can.

Greene also talked about his son that faced some health issues as a baby, who recently turned five. He also reflected on what was going on at him when he was 5. The gospel singer lost his father and growing up without him wasn’t easy.

Greene learned a lesson in losing someone that most 5-year-old’s will never understand. One valuable lesson he wants to teach his sons is to, “live by the lyrics that they sing,” to God.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Travis Greene up top!

 

