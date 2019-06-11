RODEOHOUSTON Elects First Black Man To Prestigious Executive Committee

Warner Ervin, who is the senior consultant at WeW Educational Consulting & Associates, was newly elected to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo executive committee.

Ervin, a former principal at Madison High School as well as a former HISD regional superintendent, is the first African-American or person of color to serve on the board!

Congrats Mr. Ervin!

