RODEOHOUSTON Elects First Black Man To Prestigious Executive Committee

Bucking bronco rider in action at rodeo, side view

Source: John P Kelly / Getty

Warner Ervin, who is the senior consultant at WeW Educational Consulting & Associates, was newly elected to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo executive committee.

Ervin, a former principal at Madison High School as well as a former HISD regional superintendent, is the first African-American or person of color to serve on the board!

Congrats Mr. Ervin!

RODEOHOUSTON Elects First Black Man To Prestigious Executive Committee was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

