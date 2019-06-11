CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Robin Givens Dishes On Brad Pitt, Mike Tyson And Howard Stern [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

NRobin Givens hit up Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night to set the record straight on her rumored past flings with Brad Pitt and Howard Stern. 

During the show, a fan called in and asked the actress about rumors that she hooked up with Brad following her spilt from famed boxer Mike Tyson.

Back in 2013, Tyson claimed in his Undisputed Truth memoir that he once caught Robin and Brad in bed together while he and Givens were still married. He also said that when he drove up to her house following their breakup, he saw her in a car with Pitt.

Tyson claimed the actor pleaded, “Dude, don’t strike me, don’t strike me.”

Pulling up in the driveway, that part’s true,” Givens confirmed. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”

As for Tyson’s allegation that Pitt shouted “Don’t hit me,” Givens laughed. “No,” she explained, “Does that sound like Brad? Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never.”

Later, talk turned to Stern, and Cohen asked about the radio host’s own claims about “how he has a small penis.” To which Given replied, “Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. Unbelievable.”

When Andy pressed her for more details, all she would say: “It was all good.”

WATCH:

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Andy Cohen , Brad Pitt , howard stern , Robin Givens , Watch What Happens Live

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close