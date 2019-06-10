CLOSE
Wendy Williams is out here living her best life since announcing her divorce from Kevin Hunter.

We’ve seen her with the Kardashians and Blac Chyna, kicking it stage side at concerts and flexing her bikini body. Now the 54-year-old appears to be hinting that she has a new man in her life.

The TV host posted a photo of her holding hands with a man on Instagram with the caption, “Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife”

The first part of the caption is nice and all but lets talk about those hashtags:

#oldenoughtobeyourmother

#verysexyman

#mynewlife

Oh, that’s how you’re doing, Wendy?! She is definitely enjoying her single life and may be getting her groove back with a younger man. We’re not mad at all! What do you think? Is Wendy dating too quickly? Answer our poll below.

One thought on “Wendy Williams Hints At Possible New Boo In Instagram Post [PHOTO]

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    Bytch please! You don’t have a new man that fast…Lol! She’s clearly under the spell of Kardashian inspired whore Black China. Birds of a feather.

    Reply

